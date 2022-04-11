John Fahey: Pent-up demand adds to mismatch for Irish housing market

The trend of accelerating residential property prices that was ever present throughout 2021 has carried over into the start of this year. The most recent official data on house prices showed that prices rose by 0.9% in January from December and the year-on-year rate accelerating to 14.8% from 14.3%. In January 2021, house prices were rising by 2.5% in the year.

An analysis of asking price data, which are more indicative of current market conditions, suggests a further momentum in prices in the first quarter.

Another noticeable feature of the price dynamics - that of prices outside of Dublin rising at a faster pace than in the capital - has also remained in place in the early part of the year. Indeed, this has been a facet of the market for most of the period since mid-2015.

However, over the last six months, the differential in yearly growth rates between non-Dublin and Dublin has been widening. This probably reflects to some extent the boost to demand for housing outside of Dublin from the transition to hybrid working.

Supply shortfall

However, the primary driver of the upward pressure on prices is the continuing shortfall in supply.

Last year, some 20,500 new residential units came on stream, according to the CSO. The number is broadly similar to the figure for the prior two years. The Covid-19 restrictions put in place to deal with the pandemic in effect paused the year-on-year improvement in new supply taking hold prior to 2020.

Supply is still some distance away from meeting annual demand, estimated at around 30,000 units per annum. Even when this objective is met, there is also the pent-up demand that has been accumulating over recent years, that has to be satisfied. There is also likely to be further pressure on available housing stock from the additional demand of housing Ukrainian refugees.

Housing starts were running at 33,000 units on a 12-month cumulative basis to February and have been above 30,000 units since last September.

Meanwhile, planning permissions of around 43,000 units in 2021 represented a 1.5% increase compared with 2020, and nearly 10% up compared with 2019 levels.

There is the potential for a strong uplift in new supply over the coming years but there are a number of challenges facing the sector.

Shortages and higher building costs in relation to raw materials and more fundamentally the availability of workers are headwinds to a significant increase in new supply.

At the same time, planning permissions are running at healthy levels but the translation into new supply takes a number of years and is being affected by delays in the overall approval process.

In conclusion, the mismatch between and supply and demand in the Irish residential property market is going to take some time to resolve, especially given the high level of pent-up demand.

John Fahey is senior economist at AIB