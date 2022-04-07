Russia on course for 12% contraction 'as consumer spending and manufacturing take hit'    

Timely indicators since its invasion of Ukraine last month suggest the Russian economy will contract by 12% this year, a leading consultancy has said.

Capital Economics said indicators such as consumer spending and manufacturing output suggest "Russia’s economic downturn looks set to deepen in the coming months", reflecting the effects of sanctions, inflation, and hikes in borrowing costs.

Liam Peach, emerging markets economics at Capital Economics, cited surging consumer prices, an estimated 20% fall in manufacturing in March, and a slump in cargo vessels at its ports point the domestic economy taking a big hit.

"Overall, we’re comfortable with our forecast for a 12% contraction in Russian GDP this year. If anything, though, the risks are skewed to the downside given the rising threat of tighter sanctions on Russia’s energy sector and possible spillover effects of a sovereign default on Russian corporates and the banking sector," Mr Peach wrote in a commentary.

Meanwhile, the German government is working on a financial-aid package for companies suffering from the fallout of the Ukraine war and the economic sanctions against Russia.

The support measures, which are being assembled by the economy ministry, will include a loan programme by the KfW state-owned bank as well as direct financial aid, according to a source.

The state would secure 90% of the liability claims of the KfW loan. A ministry spokeswoman said talks were ongoing.

Major companies deemed systematically relevant will be offered direct financial aid, similar to the economic stabilisation fund WSF created during the coronavirus crisis.

However, the volume of this fund will be much lower and range in the single-digit billion euro area.

In addition, mid-sized companies will be able to receive as much as €300,000 each, distributed from the EU climate fund programme.

Cost of war

Some of the world's largest companies continue to count the cost of the war.

Shell will write down up to $5bn (€4.6bn) following its decision to exit Russia, more than previously disclosed, while soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter, the company said.

The post-tax impairments of between $4bn and $5bn in the first quarter will not impact the company's earnings, Shell said in an update ahead of its earnings announcement on May 5.

Shell, whose market capitalisation is about $210bn, had previously said the Russia write-downs would reach about $3.4bn.

The increase was due to additional potential impacts around contracts, write-downs of receivables, and credit losses in Russia, a Shell spokesperson said.

Shell shares closed about 1% lower in London trade.

• Additional reporting Bloomberg and Reuters