Credit insurance shows Russia faces 99% chance of debt default within a year

The Russian rouble has wiped out the steep losses it incurred in the weeks after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, but the cost of insuring Russia’s government debt surged to signal a record 99% chance of default within the year.

The currency advanced past 81.16 per dollar, the level it closed at on February 23 — the day before President Putin launched his attack. It’s a recovery that comes at an ironic moment, as sweeping sanctions cripple Russia’s economy and send the government teetering on the edge of default.

The EU and the US are attempting to coordinate a new raft of financial sanctions against Russia, while the Russian finance ministry said its attempt to service debt in dollars had been blocked, potentially moving the country closer to its first external default in about a century.

The rouble went into a nosedive immediately after the invasion on February 24 amid international sanctions that effectively ended its time as a freely traded currency. But tough capital controls — including a ban on foreigners selling Russian assets as well as mandated hard currency sales by exporters — have helped the rouble regain ground.

President Putin has also demanded that overseas buyers of Russian natural gas switch to making payments in the local currency. For now, though, Russia may be continuing to benefit from cash inflows as it sells natural gas and oil at high prices.

At current prices, Europe is sending around $450m (€411m) per day to Russia for crude oil and refined products, around $400m per day for gas, and roughly $25m for coal, according to thinktank Bruegel.

Russia slipped closer to a technical default after foreign banks declined to process about $650m of dollar payments on its bonds, forcing it to offer rubles instead.

While the finance ministry said that it “considers it fulfilled its obligations in full,” neither of the securities involved allowed payment in roubles, according to bond documents. Both notes have a 30-day grace period, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The cost of insuring Russia’s government debt now signals a record 99% chance of default within a year.

Car sales

There was more evidence of the fallout on the Russian economy. New car sales in Russia fell 63% year-on-year in March, contracting for a ninth straight month, as the industry encountered an acute shortage and soaring prices.

The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said new car sales in Russia amounted to 55,129 vehicles in March, around half the number sold in February. Sales of Lada cars by Russia's largest automaker AvtoVaz fell 64% in March from a year earlier, AEB data showed.

The Russian car market had counted among the most promising globally until 2014, encouraging foreign carmakers to build their factories there.

Meanwhile, GlaxoSmithKline said its consumer arm has stopped shipments of supplements and vitamins to Russia as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and would prioritise the supply of over-the-counter medicines for basic needs.

