Government revenues jump by €2.4bn 

Government revenues soared by €2.4bn in March from a year ago as the three big tax sources – Vat, income and corporation tax – all delivered in the month, the latest exchequer figures show.
Total tax revenues climbed to €7.1bn, or by 52% from the €4.7bn collected in March 2021 reflecting the lifting of the Covid restrictions that were in place at that time last year.
The figures suggest that that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia which started on February 24 are for the time being having little to no effect on Government tax revenues.
Citing the fallout of the Ukraine war, the Central Bank this week reduced its growth outlook for the Irish economy but still projected robust expansion.
Vat receipts, which brought in almost €2.5bn in the month, were up by €655m from a year ago, partly reflecting the temporary cut in the standard rate of Vat a year ago, the Department of Finance said in its commentary.
Income tax revenues rose 14.5% to €2.1bn over the same period, and corporation tax revenues soared over 580% to almost €1.6bn.
The corporation tax receipts reflect some timing issues but nonetheless continue the starring role they are playing in exchequer receipts over recent years.