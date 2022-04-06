Accommodation and food services face 'rocky road' as Covid business supports end

The wages of 70% of staff in the sector were supported by the employment wage subsidy scheme
Accommodation and food services face 'rocky road' as Covid business supports end

BPFI chief executive Brian Hayes: 'Many sectors, particularly businesses in the food and accommodation services sector, face a difficult road to recovery as we emerge from the pandemic.' Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 00:05
Eamon Quinn

Small firms face "a rocky road" as the Government's pandemic supports draw to an end and cost pressures rage because of the war in Ukraine, the business group representing the banks has warned. 

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said that the recovery of the accommodation and food services sector, which was among the worst hit by the Covid health restrictions, will be strongly affected because the wages of 70% of staff in the sector were supported by the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS).

Surging cost pressures

Surging cost pressures will now make recovery more difficult.   

"The accommodation and food services sector, in particular, is pinpointed as facing significant challenges with activity in the sector at the end of 2021 down by around 15% in terms of value and 20% in terms of volume compared to the first quarter of 2020, a performance which now looks set to be further exacerbated as cost inflation continues to rise and with State supports due to run out in a matter of weeks," the business group said. 

The BPFI said that almost €7.7bn had been injected into businesses thanks to EWSS by late last month, with firms in accommodation and food services accounting for €1.9bn. 

In addition, 95,000 firms tapped the tax debt warehousing scheme for €3.1bn in liabilities, it said.

“With a record number of people in employment, full-year data for 2021 shows the Irish economy grew by 13.5%. 

"However, as our SME Monitor clearly demonstrates, this recovery is not consistent across the board and many sectors, particularly businesses in the food and accommodation services sector, face a difficult road to recovery as we emerge from the pandemic," said Brian Hayes, chief executive at BPFI. 

The economy faces living with higher price levels for some time, said Mr Hayes. 

Read More

Record levels of  inflation as businesses  battle rising costs and war uncertainty 

More in this section

Irish households face large hit to incomes as food drives inflation to 8% this summer Irish households face large hit to incomes as food drives inflation to 8% this summer
Marine Le Pen French markets wake up to risk of Le Pen presidency
Fuel prices Record levels of  inflation as businesses  battle rising costs and war uncertainty 
#COVID-19Covid business supportsaccommodation and food servicesOrganisation: Banking and Payments Federation Ireland
<p>Gas flows have been under close scrutiny recently after Moscow initiated rouble payments for the fuel, the implications of which are still being assessed by major European buyers. </p>

'Increasingly difficult to avoid' curbs in European gas supplies from Russia

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices