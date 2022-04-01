Inflation in eurozone soars to record 7.5%

The latest reading smashed the high set last month, when it hit a revised 5.9%
Inflation in eurozone soars to record 7.5%

The spiking price of energy has been a major factor contributing to record inflation. Eurostat said energy costs rose 44.7% last month. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 10:45
Associated Press reporters

Inflation in the eurozone has soared to another record in a fresh sign that rising energy prices fuelled by Russia’s war in Ukraine are squeezing consumers and adding pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries that use the euro rose by an annual rate of 7.5% in March, according to the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

The latest reading smashed the high set last month, when it hit a revised 5.9%.

The European Central Bank in Frankfurt (Alamy/PA)

Inflation in the eurozone has been setting records for months and is at its highest level since records for the euro began in 1997.

The spiking price of energy has been a major factor contributing to record inflation. Eurostat said energy costs rose 44.7% last month.

Food, alcohol and tobacco costs rose 5%, prices for goods like clothing, appliances, cars, computers and books rose 3.4%, and service prices rose 2.7%.

Read More

Workers decline free money by missing out on tax refunds

More in this section

Covid-19 Lockdowns Provide Boost For Online Grocery And Takeaway Sales Deliveroo’s dreadful first year ranks among worst IPOs in London
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine economy 'to shrink by 20% this year before bouncing back' if ceasefire struck soon
Irish factory inflation reaches highest recorded in 24 years Irish factory inflation reaches highest recorded in 24 years
InflationDigital#Cost of living#Energy PricesPlace: International
<p>Revenue will begin writing to businesses reminding them of their liabilities.</p>

Businesses warehousing €3bn in tax debt

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices