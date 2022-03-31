Businesses warehousing €3bn in tax debt

105,000 businesses continue to park VAT and PAYE liabilities of more than €3bn
Businesses warehousing €3bn in tax debt

Revenue will begin writing to businesses reminding them of their liabilities.

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 11:32
Alan Healy

A report from the Revenue shows that the majority of businesses eligible for the Debt Warehousing scheme are paying their taxes.

The Covid-19 support scheme allows businesses to park the tax owed to the Revenue including VAT and PAYE liabilities.

Writing to the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe the Revenue said that at the end of January, almost 105,000 businesses were availing of the scheme in respect of over €3bn in tax debts.

A total of 250,000 businesses have been eligible to warehouse their debt since the scheme began. Of these, 59% paid all their tax debt having initially availed of the scheme. A further 36% of businesses have part paid their warehoused debt and are continuing to avail of the scheme for about €2.7bn while 5%, less than 12,000 businesses, continue to avail of the scheme in respect of all their Covid-19 related tax debts totalling €300m.

The unpaid tax will remain interest-free until the end of the year after which a 3% interest rate will be applied. The scheme has been extended until the end of April 2023 for businesses impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions that came into effect in December. Approximately 21,000 businesses mainly in the hospitality and indoor entertainment sectors are in this category.

“Over the next few days, I am writing to businesses currently availing of the Debt Warehousing Scheme reminding them that their warehoused debt remains parked, on an interest-free basis, until the end of the year," Revenue's Collector-General Joe Howley said.

