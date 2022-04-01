Business owners have 18-month window to fix gender pay gaps 

Businesses have 18 to 24 months to close the gender pay gap to avoid missing the opportunities being presented by hybrid work, says one professional services sector opinion leader.

Sinead Donovan, partner in financial accounting and advisory services at professional services firm Grant Thornton, says that changes to workplace practices over the past two years are offering women better supports to progress their careers.

For women, however, attaining senior management roles across industries remains a challenge, according to new data gathered by Grant Thornton.

“It is very important that male and female workers should have equal ability to balance their home life with their goal to progress their career,” said Sinead Donovan. “Hybrid working is not just about helping women, it’s also about helping men be equal at home and at work.

“In most cases, it’s harder for women to juggle the demands of domestic life and work life. Before the pandemic accelerated hybrid work options, it was easier for men to be present in the workplace than it was for women. With hybrid, presenteeism won’t be such an issue going forward.”

A survey of mid-size Irish business for the Grant Thornton International Business Report revealed 71% of businesses in Ireland believe new hybrid work models opens up greater opportunities for women.

This is in line with the 73% of businesses globally which reported greater opportunities for women through hybrid working models. The surveyed captured data from businesses in 29 economies internationally.

However, new data contained in the ‘Women in Business’ report also reveals the number of women who hold senior management roles has dropped off. In Ireland, 30% of senior management roles are held by women, down from 33% reported in 2021. Globally, the number of women in senior management roles sits at 32%, according to the research.

“There is a lag in how these trends are evolving, due to the waves of Covid and lockdowns, with case numbers rising and falling. Anecdotally, in regards to the gender pay gap, what I’m seeing in my work is that the gap in salaries is not that bad.

“The story as regards bonuses, however, is very different. From my work, I am seeing gaps between men than women of 15% to 30% in terms of bonuses. I would stress that this is very anecdotal, rather than the mainstream.

“Hybrid work is creating an opportunity for businesses to close these gaps. I would think that if we don’t see these gaps balancing out within the next 18 to 24 months, we will have lost the opportunity.”

The ‘Women in Business’ report also revealed some 19% of businesses in Ireland have no women in senior management positions, while 21% of Irish businesses have just one woman in senior management positions.

Ireland appears to fare worse when compared to our neighbours in the UK where 2% of businesses have no women in senior management positions. Meanwhile in the European Union more broadly, some 14% of businesses have no women in senior management positions.

Sinead adds: “The challenges we have faced with Covid in the business world have been complex — undoubtedly it has forced employers to change long held perceptions around flexible working and the ability to work effectively in different ways. This is to be welcomed.

“However, it has been shown that Covid has had a larger impact on women than men when it came to balancing the pressures of domestic and professional live. Hence, I am not surprised, but I am dismayed to see the fall off in females in senior positions over the past couple of years.

“The underlying reason for this needs to be examined and hybrid working is not the only answer. Now more than ever, we need to ensure that gender parity is driven hard in business as I fear we are at a juncture that could pivot in a negative spiral or in a positive message — how this is balanced is up to us as leaders — male and female.”

Louise Barry, partner and head of risk and quality at Grant Thornton Ireland, added: “Over the past two years, we have seen the playing field narrow between male and female colleagues thanks to the hybrid working model that was embraced by men and women across all industries and sectors.

“But much remains to be done in this space and the figures in the Grant Thornton Women in Business report reflect the challenges that remain as businesses strive, and rightly so, towards gender balance in the workplace.”

The 'Women in Business' report revealed two-fifths (42%) of women in senior management roles in Ireland are in human resources director roles; some 35% are in chief finance officer (CFO) roles; and, some 23% are in CEO or managing director roles.