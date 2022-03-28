€7m in settlements over banking, insurance and mortgage complaints

More than 5,000 complaints to Ireland's banking, insurance and investment watchdog resulted in €7m in settlements last year.

A report from the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) for 2021 show more than half of complaints were related to banks while a further 23% concerned customer service.

The acting Ombudsman MaryRose McGovern revealed a noticeable increase in the number of complaints made to the FSPO in the area of investment fraud and cryptocurrency where the financial and personal impact of these fraud incidents was very significant.

It includes one woman who lost €20,000 which she borrowed to invest in cryptocurrency and later discovered it was a scam.

“Consumers should be mindful of the risks posed by investing in unregulated activities, such as cryptocurrency trading, which very often carries a higher risk and level of volatility, than regulated product offerings," McGovern said.

The €7m in settlements included €4.6m in mediated settlements in 1,153, €941,328 in compensation to complainants following formal investigations and €944,167 paid to complainants to resolve complaints during the FSPO’s formal investigation process.

27% of complaints (1,257) received related to insurance products, with complaints most commonly concerning claim handling or rejection of an insurance claim.

In addition to 600 Covid-19 related complaints received in 2020, a further 275 new complaints were received in 2021 where the complainant introduced Covid-19 as an element of their complaint.

Complaints concerning mortgages accounted for 23% of all complaints received in 2021. This includes 250 new tracker mortgage complaints during 2021, 12 years after the first tracker mortgage complaints were received in 2009.