Shannon Group chair steps down after six months in role

The Chair of the Shannon Group Pádraig Ó Céidigh has resigned from the position six months after his appointment.

Ó Céidigh was the former Chief Executive of Aer Arann and served as a senator from 2016 to 2020. He held previous board experience with Fáilte Ireland, RTÉ and Bord Iascaigh Mhara. He was appointed last September after the role had been vacant for almost a year following the departure of Rose Hynes to the Irish Aviation Authority.

It is understood Mr Ó Céidigh cited work commitments in his resignation letter to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

Mary Considine the CEO of the Group which runs Shannon Airport and a number of commercial properties confirmed his resignation wishing him well in his future endeavours.

“I would like to thank Pádraig for his contribution to the Group as we continue to rebuild our business in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic," she said in a statement.

The process by the Department of Transport to select a new chair is not expected to begin. Limerick TD and junior Higher Education Minister Niall Collins said he was hugely concerned by Mr Ó Céidigh's resignation.

“I am hugely concerned by it because Shannon Airport is a key strategic regional international airport. It's key to the Midwest and it's a huge part of the offering that we have in the Midwest and it has to be fit for purpose. And if somebody of the standing and calibre of Pádraig Ó Céidigh takes up this up this role and he finds that he has to vacate it within six months, I think it's hugely concerning.”

Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan said that it was vital the Government gets the appointment of a chair right.

“It is vital that the minister gets the next appointment right. It seems extraordinary to me that the outgoing chairperson was not aware of how much of a body of work such a role would entail."