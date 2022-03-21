New figures highlight surge in online spending due to the pandemic

Online sales soared during the pandemic especially for clothing and footwear, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In 2019, 7% of clothing, footwear and textile sales were generated online. This increased to 66% of total sales in the sector in April 2020, shortly after Covid-19 first landed in Ireland.

In the subsequent lockdowns, online clothing, footwear and textiles sales reached 67% in November 2020, 63% in January 2021 and 66% in February 2021. In the final months of 2021, the online share of these sales was 10% in October, 15% in November and 9% in December.

In department stores, 5% of sales were generated online in December 2019 before the pandemic. In April 2020, this had increased to 51%. In the next lockdown in November, department store online share of sales reached 29%, followed by 27%, 36% and almost 29% again over the course of January, February and March 2021.

In the household equipment sector, 8.3% of sales were generated online in December 2019. This rose to 43% in April 2020, followed by over 20% in November 2020 and 15%, 18% and 17% in January, February and March 2021.

The proportion of all retail sales transacted online was 6% in January 2022 compared to 10% in December 2021, 11% in January 2021 and 3% in January 2020 before the pandemic hit Ireland.

In December 2019, the proportion of all retail sales generated online was 4.1%. In the first three months of 2020, the share of online sales continued at 3% in January, almost 4% in February and March. Following the first lockdown on 27 March 2020, the share of online sales increased dramatically. Online sales represented 15% of total turnover in April 2020.

When motor trades, automotive fuel and pubs are excluded, the share of online retail sales in December 2019 was 7%. This figure increased to 23% of total sales in April 2020 during the first lockdown. In the subsequent lockdowns, the online share was 19% in November 2020, 16% in January 2021 and 18% in February 2021.

The results are based on sales by retail outlets resident in Ireland and do not include sales from foreign websites.