New figures highlight surge in online spending due to the pandemic

Following the first lockdown in March 2020, the share of online sales increased dramatically rising to 15% of total turnover in April
Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 11:32
Cáit Caden

Online sales soared during the pandemic especially for clothing and footwear, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In 2019, 7% of clothing, footwear and textile sales were generated online. This increased to 66% of total sales in the sector in April 2020, shortly after Covid-19 first landed in Ireland.

In the subsequent lockdowns, online clothing, footwear and textiles sales reached 67% in November 2020, 63% in January 2021 and 66% in February 2021. In the final months of 2021, the online share of these sales was 10% in October, 15% in November and 9% in December.

In department stores, 5% of sales were generated online in December 2019 before the pandemic. In April 2020, this had increased to 51%. In the next lockdown in November, department store online share of sales reached 29%, followed by 27%, 36% and almost 29% again over the course of January, February and March 2021.

In the household equipment sector, 8.3% of sales were generated online in December 2019. This rose to 43% in April 2020, followed by over 20% in November 2020 and 15%, 18% and 17% in January, February and March 2021.

The proportion of all retail sales transacted online was 6% in January 2022 compared to 10% in December 2021, 11% in January 2021 and 3% in January 2020 before the pandemic hit Ireland.

In December 2019, the proportion of all retail sales generated online was 4.1%. In the first three months of 2020, the share of online sales continued at 3% in January, almost 4% in February and March. Following the first lockdown on 27 March 2020, the share of online sales increased dramatically. Online sales represented 15% of total turnover in April 2020.

When motor trades, automotive fuel and pubs are excluded, the share of online retail sales in December 2019 was 7%. This figure increased to 23% of total sales in April 2020 during the first lockdown. In the subsequent lockdowns, the online share was 19% in November 2020, 16% in January 2021 and 18% in February 2021.

The results are based on sales by retail outlets resident in Ireland and do not include sales from foreign websites.

