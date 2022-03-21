Most consumers not planning to switch mortgage provider

Only 7% of Irish consumers plan to switch mortgage provider this year, while nearly 60% do not plan to switch their financial providers at all, according to a survey.
The study, conducted on behalf of insurer Royal London, shows that 58% of consumers have no switching plans despite rising inflation and the cost of living continuing to tighten.
“The most striking finding from our survey is that more than half of respondents say they have no plans to switch financial providers in search of better value this year,” said Royal London marketing lead Sara Murphy.
“Just 14% plan to look for a better deal on their health insurance even though recent reports suggest that you can save hundreds by shopping around. And half that number, 7%, say they’ll look at switching their mortgage provider, but we see reports regularly in the press on the thousands that can be saved by moving provider,” she said.
Latest CSO inflation figures show prices rose by 5.6% in February, on a year-on-year basis.
“Now, more than ever, people should be shopping around. This reluctance to switch could mean consumers will miss out on better value and cost-saving deals from other providers,” Ms Murphy said.