Most consumers not planning to switch mortgage provider

The study, conducted on behalf of insurer Royal London, shows that 58% of consumers have no switching plans despite rising inflation and the cost of living continuing to tighten
Most consumers not planning to switch mortgage provider

Latest CSO inflation figures show prices rose by 5.6% in February, on a year-on-year basis. File picture

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 09:00
Geoff Percival

Only 7% of Irish consumers plan to switch mortgage provider this year, while nearly 60% do not plan to switch their financial providers at all, according to a survey.

The study, conducted on behalf of insurer Royal London, shows that 58% of consumers have no switching plans despite rising inflation and the cost of living continuing to tighten.

“The most striking finding from our survey is that more than half of respondents say they have no plans to switch financial providers in search of better value this year,” said Royal London marketing lead Sara Murphy.

“Just 14% plan to look for a better deal on their health insurance even though recent reports suggest that you can save hundreds by shopping around. And half that number, 7%, say they’ll look at switching their mortgage provider, but we see reports regularly in the press on the thousands that can be saved by moving provider,” she said.

Latest CSO inflation figures show prices rose by 5.6% in February, on a year-on-year basis.

“Now, more than ever, people should be shopping around. This reluctance to switch could mean consumers will miss out on better value and cost-saving deals from other providers,” Ms Murphy said.

Read More

McKillen Jr buys Dunboy Castle in West Cork, with plans to operate it as a destination resort

More in this section

P&O Ferries announcement Revoke licences of P&O Ferries, union urges UK transport secretary
New competition law will not rescue consumers from rising prices New competition law will not rescue consumers from rising prices
P&O Ferries announcement P&O workers block road to Port of Dover in jobs protest
#Cost of living
St Patrick's Day parade returns, LONDON, UK - 13 Mar 2022

Eoghan O'Mara Walsh: Tourism safety net can't be removed

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices