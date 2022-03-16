Taoiseach: Economic link between Ireland and US is ‘powerful relationship’

Continuing his visit to Washington ahead of St Patrick’s Day, Mr Martin met with a number of Irish multi-national companies which are based in the US
Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a Science Foundation Ireland ceremony in Washington DC, where he presented awards to John and Patrick Collison, the founders of financial services firm, Stripe. Picture: Irish Government/PA Wire

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 20:37
Jonathan McCambridge, PA, in Washington

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has described economic links between Ireland and the US as a “powerful two-way relationship”.

Continuing his visit to Washington ahead of St Patrick’s Day, Mr Martin met with a number of Irish multi-national companies which are based in the US.

Speaking to the media, he emphasised the business and economic links between the two countries.

He said: “Today we have been concentrating on the economic dimension of the Irish American relationship, which is a powerful two-way relationship.

“We met with a number of Irish multi-national companies who have a very strong presence in the United States.

“American multi-nationals have a very strong presence in Ireland. Ireland equally has a very strong presence in the United States.

“At a conservative estimate, Irish companies employ about 100,000 in the United States and bring a lot of expertise to areas like food, life sciences, technology.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a Science Foundation Ireland ceremony in Washington DC. Picture: Irish Government/PA Wire

Mr Martin also met with representatives from small and medium-sized companies which are led by women and discussed better channels of mobility of workers between the US and Ireland.

The Taoiseach later presented Science Foundation Ireland awards to John and Patrick Collison, the founders of financial services firm, Stripe.

Later, he will appear at the 30th anniversary of the Ireland Funds Gala dinner, with President Joe Biden expected to make an appearance.

On Tuesday night, Mr Martin declared Ireland’s tourism industry once again ready to welcome visitors from across the world after Covid-19.

Mr Martin was speaking at a reception hosted by all-Ireland body Tourism Ireland at the Kennedy Centre in Washington before watching a special 25th anniversary performance of Riverdance.

He added: “The beauty, the history and the culture of our island has long made tourism one of the most important parts of not just our economy, but also our society.

“We have greatly missed welcoming American and other visitors to Ireland.

“Before Covid-19 in 2019 we welcomed over 11 million overseas visitors to the island of Ireland.

“Now is the moment for us to again open our arms, to welcome visitors and to show you the extraordinary sights and experiences of a unique island.”

