Oliver Mangan: ECB investigates worst-case outcomes for prices if Ukraine war escalates

Markets, economists and central bankers continue to struggle in assessing the implications for global economic activity of the war in Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

It is clear inflation will be much higher this year, with consumer price index rates near 8% likely to be seen in many economies, thereby depressing real disposable income and growth.

However, advanced economies were expected to grow by circa 4% this year before the crisis. Thus, even with a significant hit to activity, they still should be able to record solid growth in 2022.

Some rundown of household savings, which have been built up to high levels in the past two years, as well as government measures to mitigate some of the impact of higher energy costs, should help to sustain activity.

The ECB, under president Christine Lagarde, last week made modest downward adjustments to its growth projections for the eurozone economy. GDP is now projected to grow by 3.7% in 2022, down from 4.2% previously, while this year’s inflation forecast has been upped to 5.1% from 3.2%. Its GDP projections for 2023 and 2024 were revised only slightly lower to 2.8% and 1.6%.

Nevertheless, there are concerns that the impact on activity could prove more profound, with much talk in markets of stagflation in advanced economies, a combination of high inflation and virtually no growth. The extreme volatility in financial markets in the past fortnight shows that they are very unsure about how the balance between inflation and growth will play out.

The ECB did emphasise in its meeting statement that the risks to its growth forecasts were very much to the downside, especially if the recent rise in commodity prices proves sustained. There are also concerns around the security of supply of energy, some food commodities and inputs for industry. The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia will add to the disruptions to global supply chains evident over the past year and resultant delays in deliveries.

The ECB examined a 'severe' scenario where stricter sanctions are imposed on Russia, leading to greater disruptions in global supply chains. There are also cuts in Russian gas supplies that result in higher energy costs, larger second-round effects, and a stronger re-pricing in financial markets.

This scenario would imply that eurozone GDP growth in 2022 is 1.4 percentage points below its baseline forecast at 2.3%, while inflation would be two percentage points higher, averaging over 7%. Significantly lower growth and higher inflation, compared to the baseline, would also be seen in 2023.

In a surprise move, the ECB brought forward the end date of its quantitative easing bond purchase programme, as high inflation outweighs concerns about the impact on growth from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This has opened the door for rate hikes later this year and in 2023, although the ECB indicated that the pace of any rate increases would be gradual. Its key deposit rate currently stands at -0.5%.