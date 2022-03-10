Transatlantic flights resume out of Shannon following a two-year gap

First flight between the airport and the USA since March 21st, 2020
Donal Moriarty, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Aer Lingus, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group and Aer Lingus Boston crew Claire Akers, Johan Egbert Knottnerus, Georgios Stratakis, Mary Rachel Lane, Francesco Blasio and Nollaig McCarthy. Picture: Eamon Ward

Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 14:44
Alan Healy

Transatlantic flights from Shannon resumed today following an almost two-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aer Lingus resumed a flight to Boston today which will be followed by the resumption of the Shannon to New York route tomorrow.

This week marks the first transatlantic flight between the airport and the USA since March 21st, 2020, following the US travel ban during the height of the pandemic.

Figures from the Irish Aviation Authority show air traffic from Shannon recovered somewhat in 2021 compared to the previous year but still remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels. Last year, Shannon handled just 12,245 flights, more than 50% below 2019 levels.

Speaking on the resumption of the flights today, Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group said the links between the US and the West of Ireland are a huge part of Shannon’s story. 

"It is a fantastic day for our passengers, our staff, the broader airport community and the US Customs and Border Protection team here at Shannon Airport. The restoration of these daily vital US services will be a welcome boost for the West of Ireland economy and will see loved ones and business communities reconnected," she said.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton 40% of Ireland’s FDI is located within the region highlighting the importance of the transatlantic connections.

"Aviation is critically important to our economy, both directly and indirectly. It is a key enabler of tourism and commerce, it connects businesses to suppliers and to customers, and it ever-facilitates and sustains our significant levels of foreign direct investment," she said.

