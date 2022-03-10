ESB Group increase profit as energy prices rise 

The ESB Group increased its operating profit by €63m last year in comparison to 2020 figures, recent financial statements show.

ESB recorded operating profits of €679m for 2021, reflecting the growing cost of energy for consumers.

“In the context of the significant volatility in the energy markets, ESB delivered a positive set of financial results in 2021. We delivered a profit after tax of €191m, dividends of €126m and capital investment of €1.2bn,” said ESB’s chief financial officer Pat Fenlon.

ESB employs over 7,800 people, some of which are indirect employees such as contractors.

ESB contributes €2bn annually to the Irish economy through dividends, investments, taxes, and jobs. ESB is now recommending a dividend of €126m, up from €81m in 2020, bringing dividends up to €1.2bn for Irish taxpayers over the last decade.

The company also invested over €1bn in energy infrastructure investments in 2021 and recently announced its Net Zero by 2040 campaign which aims to decarbonise electricity.

ESB’s networks businesses deliver smart electricity, which gives customers more control over their electricity usage, to 3.2 million homes, farms, and businesses across the island of Ireland. The roll out of smart meters in the Republic of Ireland has continued with almost 620,000 installed by the end of 2021.