US inflation tipped to peak at 9% in next month

US inflation tipped to peak at 9% in next month

US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 10:15
Reade Pickert and Olivia Rockeman

US inflation figures, due tomorrow, are expected to show a 7.8% increase in February from a year ago, which would be the most since 1982.

However,, economists who were eyeing February as the peak in US consumer inflation, are now saying it could peak somewhere in the 8% to 9% range this month or next as the invasion of Ukraine and severe restrictions on the Russian economy send the prices of staples like oil and food soaring.

Though the Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018, soaring energy prices add uncertainty to the central bank’s rate-hiking cycle over the coming year.

  • Bloomberg

More in this section

TOPSHOT-US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPEN Stocks rise, oil price dips on peace talk hopes
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Jewellery designer tops latest list of tax defaulters with €500,000 settlement
EU plans to cut dependency on Russian gas this year EU plans to cut dependency on Russian gas this year
US inflation
<p>Irish housing costs such as rent, mortgage rates, gas and electricity are a staggering 78% above the European average.</p>

Ireland sees largest monthly mortgage rates increase in five years

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices