Jewellery designer tops latest list of tax defaulters with €500,000 settlement

A jewellery designer in Dublin tops the latest tax defaulters list from the Revenue after agreeing to a €502,825 settlement.

Christopher Osborne, of 1 Glen Ellen Park, Swords, Co. Dublin faced a revenue enquiry case for under-declaration of income tax. The settlement was made up of €288,042 in taxes, €128,370 in interest and €86,413 in penalties. Revenue said €72,011 remains unpaid as of December 31.

He was one of 23 to agree on settlements. The list also includes a coach hire operator, photographer, a parachute club and an insurance broker.

Industrial & Protective Coatings Limited of Unit 9, Ashbourne Business Centre, Ashbourne, Co Meath made the second largest settlement of €426,324 in a revenue audit case for the under-declaration of corporation tax and PAYE/PRSI/USC. The settlement was made up of €271,337 in tax, €75,752 in interest and €79,235 in penalties.

Sugrue Excavation Limited, a plant hire contractor in Gortbee, Beaufort, Killarney, Co. Kerry made the third largest settlement of €258,490 in a revenue audit case for the under-declaration of corporation tax and PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT. The settlement was made up of €168,978 in tax, €45,626 in interest and €43,886 in penalties.

The Irish Parachute Club Limited with an address at the Airfield, Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly agreed a settlement of €113,446 in a revenue audit case for the under-declaration of corporation tax and PAYE/PRSI/USC.

There were 23 settlements agreed with the Revenue between October 1 and December 31 totalling €2.8m. As of December 31, €159,723.37 remained unpaid.

In a statement, the Revenue said the published settlements reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations. In the three-month period to 31 December, a total of 384 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 14,214 Risk Management Interventions were settled, resulting in a yield of yield of just over €1.015bn in tax, interest, and penalties.

Revenue also published details of 68 cases where a court fine or penalty was issued.

These include 26 cases relating to failing to lodge tax returns, failing to remit VAT, failing to keep proper books and records, delivery of incorrect returns and fraudulent evasion of capital gains tax. There were 19 cases of misuse of marked mineral oil and 22 cases of excise offences for tobacco smuggling, illegal selling of tobacco and possession of untaxed tobacco for sale.