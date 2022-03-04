Five takeaways as business and markets reel from the Ukraine war             

Expect more jaw-dropping moves in the rouble and oil prices if Western sanctions go even further and target Russia's energy industry
ECB President Christine Lagarde: Inflation has put the central bank between a rock and a hard place      

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 13:20

The war in Ukraine, and its fallout, remains central for markets.

1. Russian pain

After a barrage of Western sanctions, Russia's economy will see a sharp economic contraction and spiking inflation. Debt default risks are on the rise. 

Aside from the rouble, which has hit record lows, most Russian markets have been shuttered since the West imposed tougher sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Foreign investors are scrambling to pull money out of Russia — if they can. They have found their assets frozen as the sanctions, Russian-imposed restrictions, and a lack of liquidity make it impossible to exit.

It's also been tough to work out the full extent of the damage. Many people will also be bracing for Western sanctions to go even further and target Russia's energy industry. Expect more jaw-dropping moves in the rouble and oil prices if they do.

2. When's the peak?

Expect data on Thursday to show US inflation surged again in February, confirming what we all know already; the US Federal Reserve will likely hike rates in March. 

3. Rock, hard place, and the ECB 

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Central Bank's (ECB) meeting next week was expected to accelerate its exit from ultra-easy policies. 

Eurozone inflation at a record high 5.8%, more than double its 2% target, strengthens that case. 

Here's the problem. The war, by sparking a fresh surge in energy prices, is causing upward pressure on inflation. At the same time it hurts consumption and economic growth. 

ECB president Christine Lagarde may be pressed on whether she expects a rate rise, having last month walked back on a pledge not to lift rates this year. 

That was before war broke out in Europe, leaving the ECB between a rock and hard place.

4. Triple whammy 

The Russian invasion is a triple whammy for eurozone banks, with no immediate fix.  Western sanctions on Russia hit banks exposed to that country's companies or hold assets there. 

Banking shares are cyclical stocks that investors tend to dump first when the macroeconomic environment sours. 

The sector has lost over a quarter of its market value in about three weeks; that is a bitter pill for investors who had bought into what was the consensual buy trade entering 2022.

5. It's the economy, comrade 

And in China, it's the National People's Congress that hogs the headlines. The annual session of China's rubber-stamp parliament runs from this weekend. 

Beijing is keen to put its slowing economy back on track heading into an even more important event later this year — the twice-a-decade party congress at which president Xi Jinping is almost certain to secure an unprecedented third term as leader.

Don't expect any comment on Ukraine either: China has not condemned Russia's attack and says Western sanctions on Russia are unfair. 

  • Reuters


