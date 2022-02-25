European shares bounce back after Ukraine-driven rout

Europe's main stocks index bounced off nine-month lows this morning following a late rally on Wall Street as investors hunted for bargains after a bruising sell-off this week on fears of the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.8% after sliding to the lowest since May 2021 in the previous session. The benchmark was on course to end the week sharply lower.

US stocks ended higher yesterday in a dramatic market reversal as US President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia, with some analysts saying the measures were not as harsh as feared. Read full story However, the mood remained fragile as US stocks futures dipped, pointing to a weak opening on Wall Street.

In Europe, automakers led morning gains, with Porsche SE and Volkswagen jumping over 4% after the companies fleshed out details of a possible Porsche listing.

European bank shares also rebounded early today from steep falls a day earlier, even as bankers wrestle with the impact of a slew of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of leading banks rose with the European banking sector trading up 1.3%. That is only a partial recovery from an 8% fall on Thursday.

Details of a package of European sanctions were still a work in progress as officials were working to finalise the most recent round.

Broadly speaking, the European Union will freeze Russian assets in the bloc and halt its banks' access to European financial markets as part of what EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described as "the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented".

"This package includes financial sanctions, targeting 70% of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies, including in defence," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

