Why Germany can't do without Russian gas supplies 

Germany’s economy minister said the country could do without Russian gas. But that won’t be easy.

Europe’s industrial powerhouse currently relies on Russia’s Gazprom for more than half its gas.

And if anything, demand will only grow as the country phases out nuclear and coal-fired electricity.

Number two supplier Norway is already pumping at full tilt, and Germany has no means of importing liquefied cargoes.

“Germany have shot themselves in the foot with nuke and coal closures,” Tim Partridge, head of energy trading at DB Group Europe, said.

It’s vulnerable when renewable output falls short and gas is in short supply, pushing up prices as seen last year, he said.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk Radio on Wednesday that “the possibility that Germany gets enough gas and enough resources beyond Russian gas imports is there”.

He was speaking after chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze approval for Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany amid a dramatic escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

Mr Habeck cautioned against “too much speculation”, saying energy ties with Russia have survived previous crises. He also said the halt to the Nord Stream 2 certification process doesn’t mean the pipeline is off the table for good.

Germany is gradually taking its remaining reactors and coal-fired plants offline, as it ditches nuclear and looks to move away from the dirtiest fossil fuel.

An increase in gas use could help fill that gap.

Yet that potentially conflicts with efforts to curb reliance on Russia — and on fossil fuels in general — while plans to start importing liquefied natural gas have faced numerous hurdles.

Bringing in LNG “will never be enough to replace Russian gas fully”, said Hans van Cleef, a senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank.

“Perhaps they replace it a bit, with longer and more use of coal-fired power plants, but that obviously conflicts with the climate goals,” he said.

It comes as a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal in Germany is at the risk of never being built, with several headwinds having already prompted one of three backers to write down its investment.

The facility near Hamburg is facing hurdles, including delays in obtaining environmental permits and an unusual requirement for a part of its imports to be sold in the spot market, said a person familiar with the matter.

Vopak LNG last month said it was stepping back from the project, a move that led to an exceptional loss of about €11m.

The Brunsbuettel import terminal was initially expected to be operational at the end of 2022, and the difficulties in getting the project off the ground are a setback for Germany, which has been trying to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

The obstacles for one of the three LNG terminals planned for Germany also add to increased scrutiny of new projects as Europe seeks to reduce its fossil fuels usage to become carbon neutral by 2050.

One major stumbling block is a requirement for 10% of its capacity to be reserved for short-term access.

• Bloomberg