Further surges in the price of timber and steel

Inflation causes rise in manufacturing costs
A trainee bricklayer at World Skills London 2011 exhibition.

Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 12:30
Cáit Caden

Annual manufacturing prices increased by 3.5% in January 2022, according to recent statistics by the Central Statistics Office.

The manufacturing industry is under pressure caused by inflation as materials such as rough timber suffered a price increase of 70% last month. Steel also saw a hike in price as structural steel and reinforcing metal is up by 28%.

Consumer price inflation decreased slightly from 5.5% in December to 5% in January, but this has not created much breathing room for sectors like manufacturing which are dealing with rising cost of materials.

Other materials such as plaster saw a price increase of 24%, cement increased prices by 11% and pre-cast concrete rose by 22%.

The cost of electrical fittings also increased by 22%.

These price increases could potentially harm those looking to renovate homes that have been affected by the mica crisis.

