'Creepy' smartphone ads based on chats upset Irish consumers: Deloitte 

Most Irish people "find it creepy" when their smartphones give them ads that are based on their own chats amid concerns about the way their personal data is being used.

The findings are from Deloitte and its 2022 Global Marketing Trends Consumer Survey, which is based on 11,500 responses from consumers across the world, including 500 people in Ireland.

The survey, which is designed to help advertising executives, finds that most consumers will spend their money on products and services which show some sort of commitment to social inequalities.

“Following the rapid digitisation that has occurred over the last two years, consumers in Ireland are increasingly using alternative channels to interact with and purchase from brands," said David Conway, who is a partner and head at Deloitte Digital.

Marketing executives should embrace hybrid purchasing solutions, going to where their customers are instead of waiting for customers to come to them.

More than two-thirds of the responses around the world were "alarmed" by the way companies track their preferences and their personal data and, in Ireland, most people "find it creepy when their phone delivers ads based on their conversations".

By sector, many shoppers in Ireland prefer to buy travel, clothing, and footwear online as opposed to making in-store transactions.

The same held true for banking, electronics, and furniture, as well as for motorists, according to the survey.

However, "in-store or in-person remains the preferred channel for purchasing household appliances and beauty and personal care products", the Deloitte survey finds.

It also said that social media platforms and streaming services were popular "alternative purchase channels".

Consumers mostly base their spending decisions on price and quality of the goods or services.

However, “although price and quality are undoubtedly the most important determining factors in purchase decision for consumers, when we look deeper, we see other important factors coming to the forefront that are nuanced to demographics and categories," Mr Conway said.