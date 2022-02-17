Retail sector welcomes end of mandatory mask wearing

Ending mandatory mask wearing in some environments to be discussed with NPHET later today
Shoppers in Birmingham, as mask wearing in stores and on public transport becomes mandatory to contain the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Picture date: Tuesday November 30, 2021.

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 12:03
Cáit Caden

Retail Excellence said the removal of mandatory mask-wearing in shops would be a welcome return to 'normality'.

NPHET is expected to discuss whether face masks should still be mandatory in places like retail outlets in a meeting with government later today.

“It would be another welcome return to normality after the last two years. The physical shopping experience shouldn’t be transactional, it’s about energising the senses and, as such, the further removal of restrictions would be a good thing,” said Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence, the largest representative body for the retail industry in Ireland.

He added that it is still crucial that shop owners, staff and shoppers are not made to feel uncomfortable if they decide to continue wearing face-masks.

“What works for some people will not work for others, and it is important above all else that people feel good in shops, whether that’s staff or shoppers themselves. If this law is removed, I certainly don’t expect, or would want, it to signal the end of face-masks as a whole,” said Mr Graham.

“It’s been a long, hard couple of years for retail, but Irish people have a love affair with shopping which has stood the ultimate test since the emergence of the pandemic. It will be great for shoppers and staff to see smiles on faces again,” he added.

