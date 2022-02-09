New MTU sets out its business leadership ambitions

The MTU is now a year old following the merger of the Cork Institute of Technology and the Institute of Technology Tralee
Current MBA in Strategy students (L-R) Tom Foxe, Margaret O Donovan, Aisling O'Hagan-Yil and James Forrest at the MTU Bishopstown Campus

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 08:57
Alan Healy

The Munster Technological University (MTU) has opened its Business Academy with strong ambitions to grow executive and professional education in the southwest region.

It marked its launch with the first in a series of seminars with a panel that included Paula Cogan, CEO, Cognate Healthcare; Bob Savage, VP Regional CIO for EMEA, Dell Technologies; and Anne O’Leary, CEO, Vodafone Ireland.

The Inspiring Leaders of Tomorrow webinar offered insights from the CEOs on their experience leading inclusive, diverse, and successful organisations on what is being done to inspire and develop the next generation of professionals.

“The academy is primarily for emerging and established executives and professionals — either those looking to develop within their chosen career path or those looking to change career,” said academy manager Pat Culhane.

“The recent Morgan McKinley Hiring Realities Survey indicated that 82% of Irish talent are looking to make a career move within the next six to 12 months.

“Coupled with skills shortages in accountancy, business intelligence analysis, financial advising, and risk and compliance, it is an ideal time to be launching the academy.”

The School of Business, and its departments, run a range of full- and part-time programmes across management, leadership, accounting, finance, human resources, and marketing — from short certificate courses to masters-level and doctoral programmes.

University president Maggie Cusack said their ambition is to grow and add value to individuals and organisations in the southwest region through teaching, learning, research, and engagement.

“The launch of the MTU Business Academy is another key milestone to realise this ambition,” said Prof Cusack.

Gerard O’Donovan, head of the Faculty of Business and Humanities, said: “The MTU Business Academy will be the shop window for the Faculty of Business and Humanities.”

“Shining a spotlight on our offerings, whether that be short programmes in diversity and inclusion, creativity, or digital marketing, to traditional MBA or PhD programmes, we are very excited about the many more opportunities for accredited learning we can offer here at MTU.”

With an increased demand in online delivery of programmes, the MTU said there is significant growth potential in engaging more part-time students throughout Ireland and internationally.

Another area with significant growth potential is customised learning. MTU has a record in customised learning offering, tailored to the needs of individual organisations.

In recent years, Don Crowley, head of the Department of Organisation and Professional Development, and his team have delivered accredited leadership and diversity and inclusion programmes for Boston Scientific, Eli Lilly, and other organisations nationally and overseas.

