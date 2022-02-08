EU says Britain's euro clearing extension will be its last

Clearing has become a Brexit battleground between Britain and the EU
EU says Britain's euro clearing extension will be its last

EU Commission Financial Services Chief Mairead McGuinness said she will propose measures to reduce "our excessive dependence" on major clearers based outside the bloc.

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 09:47

The European Union agreed today to prolong until June 30, 2025 permission for Britain's clearinghouses to continue serving customers in the bloc, with officials saying it would be the final extension.

Clearing has become a Brexit battleground between Britain and the EU as the bloc seeks oversight of euro-denominated trades.

The London Stock Exchange's LCH unit in London clears 90% of euro interest rate derivatives, a contract widely used by companies in the EU to insure themselves against unexpected moves in borrowing costs.

Mairead McGuinness, financial services chief at the executive European Commission, said she will also propose measures to reduce "our excessive dependence" on major clearers based outside the bloc and to improve the attractiveness of EU-based clearers while enhancing their supervision.

The EU was forced to extend clearing permission for LCH and two other clearers in London, ICE and LME Clear, after failing to persuade banks and their customers to shift the activity from London to Deutsche Boerse's Eurex in Frankfurt.

EU officials believe three years will be long enough to shift enough business without the need for a further extension.

"It's clearly the end of the road, there will be no extension after those three years," an EU official said.

The EU's consultation paper is asking for views on possible "negative and positive" incentives, such as forcing EU market participants to open and use a clearing account with the clearer in the bloc.

Capital charges could also be used to encourage a shift in clearing across the Channel, along with forcing more private and public entities in the EU to clear their trades, an EU official said.

The four-week consultation period will be followed by a "communication" setting out the way forward, with a legislative proposal in the third quarter.

EU officials declined to say how much clearing would need to move to satisfy the bloc's authorities.

Banks have warned they could shift clearing from London to the United States, where clearing houses already have long-term access to EU customers.

Eurex focuses on euro-denominated clearing but banks say they want to stick with LCH in London because it offers clearing across several currencies to cut the amount of capital and collateral needed.

Reuters

More in this section

Revenue office Company failure rates fall to 17-year low, but 'further support required'
Mortgage application loan agreement and house key 'Psychological shock' for Irish mortgage holders as ECB tipped to hike rates
Coronavirus - Mon May 17, 2021 Oliver Mangan: Markets may be pricing in too many ECB rate hikes this year
<p>For investors like pension funds and insurers, which need higher yields to match long-term liabilities, the end of sub-zero yields will be good news. </p>

Market cost for Irish State to borrow money for 10 years rises to 0.76%

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices