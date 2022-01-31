January saw a surge in spending prior to the lifting of Covid restrictions

December had already seen record consumer spending
New figures show consumer spending in Ireland had surged in January prior to the lifting of almost all covid-related restrictions.

Data on credit and debit card spending show that between January 1 and January 23, the day after the Taoiseach announced the removal of restrictions, spending was up 26%, or €1bn, compared to the same period in 2021 when the country was under a strict lockdown.

The figures from the Central Bank also show that card spending in December, in the run-up to Christmas, hit a record €8.4bn which was 8% above December 2020 levels.

Retail spending was 3% higher in December 2021 with social spending up 28% compared to the previous year despite the introduction of an 8pm curfew on December 20.

Point of sale (PoS) spending was 10% higher in December 2021 when compared to December 2020, at €7.2 bn, while ATM withdrawals decreased by 2%, to €1.2bn. ATM withdrawals remain subdued compared to pre-pandemic levels and were 31% below December 2019 figures.

The Central Bank said spending dropped off significantly in the week after Christmas but picked up again in January. In-store spending in January was 47%, or €674m, higher than in the same period of January 2021.

