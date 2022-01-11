Optimism fades as World Bank slashes global growth forecasts, with IMF tipped to follow 

The World Bank has cut its forecasts for economic growth in the US, the eurozone, and China and warned that high debt levels, rising income inequality and new coronavirus variants threatened the recovery in developing economies.

It said global growth is expected to decelerate "markedly" to 4.1% in 2022 from 5.5% last year, and drop further to 3.2% in 2023 as pent-up demand dissipates and governments unwind massive fiscal and monetary support provided early in the pandemic.

The forecasts for 2021 and 2022 — the first by a major international institution — were 0.2 percentage points lower than in the bank's June Global Economic Prospects report and could be knocked even lower if the Omicron variant persists.

The IMF is also expected to downgrade its growth forecasts in its update later this month.

WEF survey reveals pessimism Earlier, the results of a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) showed that only one in ten members expect the global recovery to accelerate over the next three years. The poll of nearly 1,000 business, government, and academic leaders found only one in six optimistic about the world outlook. Climate change was seen as the number one danger by respondents in the WEF's annual risks report.

The World Bank's latest semi-annual forecast cited a big rebound in economic activity in advanced and developing economies in 2021 after contractions in 2020, but warned that longer-lasting inflation, ongoing supply chain and labour force issues, and new coronavirus variants were likely to dampen growth worldwide.

"Developing countries are facing severe long-term problems related to lower vaccination rates, global macro policies and the debt burden," World Bank president David Malpass said, citing troubling reversals in poverty, nutrition and health data and permanent impacts from school closures.

Ayhan Kose, author of the World Bank report, said the rapid spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant showed the continuing disruption caused by the pandemic, and said a surge that overwhelmed healthcare systems could knock up to an additional 0.7 further percentage points off the global forecast.

"There is a pronounced slowdown underway," Mr Kose said. "Policy support is being withdrawn and there is a multitude of risks ahead of us."

'Canyon' between advanced and developing nations

Mr Malpass described a "growing canyon" in growth rates between advanced and developing economies, which World Bank economists say could spark increased social tensions and unrest.

Mr Kose said the risks of a "hard landing" for developing countries were increasing given their limited options to provide needed fiscal support, coupled with persistent inflationary pressures and elevated financial vulnerabilities.

The report forecast growth in advanced economies declining to 3.8% in 2022 from 5% in 2021, and dropping further to 2.3% in 2023, but said their output and investment would still return to their pre-pandemic trend by 2023.

The bank cut its 2021 US GDP growth by 1.2 percentage points to 5.6%, and forecast sharply lower growth of 3.7% in 2022 and 2.6% in 2023.

Reuters