Many companies don't expect meaningful return to office until second quarter

Reintroduction of tight Covid restrictions the biggest risk to their companies, say bosses
Many companies don't expect meaningful return to office until second quarter

Nearly 40% of business leaders expect it to be some time during the second quarter of the year — between the beginning of April and the end of June — before the majority of their staff are back in the office.

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 00:05
Geoff Percival

A significant amount of Irish company bosses do not expect to have the bulk of their staff back in their company’s office or workplace until April at the earliest, according to a survey.

Nearly 40% of business leaders expect it to be some time during the second quarter of the year — between the beginning of April and the end of June — before the majority of their staff are back in the office.

The study, by the Institute of Directors in Ireland (IoD), found that just 8% of business leaders expect a meaningful return to office life this month, while just 6% are hopeful for February. The outlook for March is more optimistic, but still only 16% of bosses currently believe office life will be back to normal by then.

'Return to remote working'

“With many staff returning to the workplace for at least some of the time during autumn 2021, the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has seen a significant return to remote working," said IoD chief executive Maura Quinn.

“While the rollout of the booster vaccine programme has been swift and widespread, it looks like the public health restrictions already in place will remain so for the foreseeable future,” she said.

While raw material cost inflation, economic instability, Brexit concerns, global supply chain issues, and staffing challenges were all listed as risks to their companies, the return of tight Covid restrictions was by far deemed the biggest risk by bosses.

Still, economic optimism has improved, with 31% of bosses now more optimistic about the economy than in the previous quarter.

Read More

Teachers unions raise concerns about school reopening plans

More in this section

Record 2021 tax revenues to show Ireland's resilience in Covid crisis         Record 2021 tax revenues to show Ireland's resilience in Covid crisis        
Allied Irish Bank Competition watchdog highlights 'key' probes into Irish banks
CC LEINSTER HOUSE How to recognise company greenwashing
Return to officeRemote working#COVID-19omicronCompany bosses
<p>European wholesale gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday.</p>

Bad news for Irish households as price of oil and gas rise on wholesale markets

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices