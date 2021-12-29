Pandemic has cost tourism industry more than €12bn - ITIC

The Covid-19 pandemic has cost the Irish tourism industry €12.2bn with the most recent restrictions resulting in a €400m reduction in income for December.

Figures released by industry body, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) shows the bulk of the losses are as a result of the dramatic fall in overseas visitors since the pandemic began. In 2019, the number of overseas visitors was just below 10 million. This figure plummeted to just over two million for 2020 and 2021.