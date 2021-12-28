Wholesale gas price down, crude oil up, in mixed signal for Irish households and businesses 

Wholesale gas prices in Europe slid but global crude oil prices spiked higher, delivering mixed news for the prospects of Irish household and business bills later this winter.

Easing tensions over Ukraine involving Russia, the US and European countries has led to energy traders bidding down the price for gas supplies. They had feared that Russia would use its leverage as a major supplier to much of northern Europe to turn down the amount it let flow from its pipelines this winter to gain political advantage in the Ukraine crisis.