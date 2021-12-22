Shares in food takeaway delivery firms rise amid Omicron lockdown fears   

Shares in Europe's three largest delivery firms, including Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Delivery Hero, shot up on Wednesday in an ominous sign that investors are anticipating tougher national restrictions in the coming weeks.

A handful of companies such as the food takeaway delivery companies, pharma firms, and online retailers, performed well in the lockdowns last year and stock market investors appear to be again looking at firms that could benefit if European countries sanction new lockdowns in the coming weeks to curtail the spread of the Omicron variant.

Germany is set to introduce new measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 before New Year's Eve, including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people. Delivery Hero shares shot up almost 6% during the session to value Europe's most valuable food delivery firm at €24.5bn.

Shares in Just Eat, the second most valued by stock markets at €10.4bn, were up 3.5%, and Deliveroo gained almost 1% to value the company at £3.25bn (€3.8bn).

The three delivery firms have nonetheless had a tough year on stock markets as consumers went back to dining out when restrictions were lifted earlier this year.

Shares in Belin-based Delivery Hero and London-based Deliveroo are down by over 25% compared with 2020, while the slump in Deliveroo shares is more marked with a fall of 45%. Wednesday's gains will therefore come as something of a relief.

Delivery Hero also said it plans to quit its food delivery business in its home base of Germany, and to sell its operations in Japan. The German firm had only recently planned to return to its home market through six cities after selling up its operations there to Just Eat three years ago.

Travel shares which have in the past been hit hard on talk of new lockdowns have had a mixed month.

Ryanair gained 1% on Wednesday, as the shares in Europe's largest airline continued on their highly volatile course. IAG, which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling, also gained, by 2.5%, but are still trading below levels of a month ago.

Irish Continental Group, or ICG, which owns Irish Ferries, shot up 3.5%, and its shares are sharply above levels of a month ago. Global markets have been on edge this month as the rapidly spreading Omicron variant pushes some countries to reimpose restrictions, disrupting travel and hampering economic activity.

"There's a lot of treading water going on and waiting for the Omicron storm to hit, as a lot of traders are hanging on to every bit of scientific data around the severity of the new strain," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Meanwhile, wholesale gas prices remained close to record levels on Wednesday. The closely-watched Dutch futures market was showing a price of over €171 per kilowatt per hour for gas delivery in January.

Amid shortages of all types of energy, gas is widely used across the continent to generate electricity by power plants.

Additional reporting Reuters