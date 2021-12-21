Paschal Donohoe announces plan to reduce stake in AIB

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced his intention to sell part of the State’s 71.12% directed shareholding in AIB.

The sale will take place over the next six months through a pre-arranged trading plan that will be managed by Merrill Lynch International (BofA Securities).

The number of shares to be sold will depend on market conditions, amongst other factors.

In order to ensure that the taxpayers’ interest is protected, shares will not be sold below a certain price per share, which the Department of Finance will keep under review.

The trading plan will become operational in mid-January and will terminate no later than six months thereafter, but can be renewed at the Minister’s discretion.

Minister Donohoe said: “With our share trading programme proving successful in reducing our stake in Bank of Ireland, I am now announcing the restart of our phased exit from the State’s larger investment in AIB.

"The bank’s financial performance has improved significantly while investor appetite for banks is also recovering, so these conditions provide a supportive environment to reduce our shareholding in the bank over time.

"Given the thinner liquidity in AIB shares, I expect the pace of share sales to be slower than what we’ve seen at Bank of Ireland, but it is important that we make further progress on what will be a multi-year journey”.