Irish shares join in global sell-off in face of Omicron threat       

The price of Brent crude oil shed $3 to $70.50 a barrel, a sign of fears about further lockdowns in the coming weeks across the world
Irish shares join in global sell-off in face of Omicron threat       

Europe tightens restrictions to curb the spread of the Omicron variant after the UK suffers more than 540,000 new Covid-19 cases in a week.

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 18:14
Eamon Quinn

A global sell-off in the face of Omicron gathered pace with a slump in European shares, including in Ireland, spreading into the US, while global oil prices slumped.  

European stock market indices fell by around 2% and the Dow Jones in the US lost 600 points, or 1.7%, at one stage, as investors focused on the potential for the Covid variant to lead to more restrictions and national lockdowns and the hit to the prospects for growth, in a "Groundhog Day" for the global economy.

"The clock is ticking down towards Christmas but there’s still no sign of a Santa rally," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online broker IG. "The macro backdrop isn’t particularly appealing, thanks to the rising numbers of Omicron cases that threatens to bring back tighter restrictions in both the UK and the US, thus hitting earnings in the crucial Christmas and New Year periods," he said. 

Investors in the US were also troubled by the prospect of huge legislative delay to President Joe Biden's plans to spend big on American infrastructure. 

Irish shares

In Ireland, a wide range of shares were hit. 

Building products giant CRH, which draws a significant part of its sales from the US, fell by almost 2.5%.   

Food firms Glanbia and Kerry Group fell by 3% and 1.5%, respectively, while Irish travel shares had a mixed fortunes. Ryanair shares in Dublin fell 2.5% and Aer Lingus-owner IAG in London shed less than 1% of their value, and shares in Irish Ferries-owner ICG ended higher, by 1.3%. 

Energy prices

The price of Brent crude oil shed $3 to $70.50 a barrel, a sign of fears about further lockdowns in the coming weeks across the world, including in Britain where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is weighing the need for more restrictions.

Lower wholesale oil prices to generate electricity may be offset by further hikes in European wholesale gas prices. That may mean that any dividend for Irish households for their utility bills may be short lived because large amounts of gas are being used during the energy crunch to power electricity. 

At 5pm on Monday, the wholesale price of European gas for delivery in January, on the so-called Dutch TTF gas futures market, was trading at a new record high of €147.50 per kilowatt per hour.

Worse, the price of gas was trading above €92 for delivery in June next year, when energy prices should have begun to tumble. 

Read More

Omicron to hit 'Irish Christmas retail, but supply chains in much better shape'     

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Dec 1, 2021 British firms fear more staff will quit their jobs in January    
Ulster Bank set to axe jobs Revealed: Full list of Ulster Bank branches to be taken over by Permanent TSB
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Ireland Permanent TSB agrees terms with Ulster Bank on loans and branches
#COVID-19omicronShares#Energy Prices
<p>Shoppers on Oxford Street, London, on the final Saturday before Christmas. Fewer shoppers are out this week because of the surge in Omicron, which will 'dampen activity' for many retailers.<br/>Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA</p>

Omicron to hit 'Irish Christmas retail, but supply chains in much better shape'     

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices