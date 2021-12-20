Dublin expected to attract more Brexit relocation jobs

Dublin is expected to attract more financial services companies that are relocating from the UK because of Brexit.

The capital remains one of the most popular post-Brexit EU destinations for relocating firms and that trend is expected to continue.

A new survey by EY found that while a number of the largest investment banks in the UK have marginally revised downwards the number of staff they plan on relocating to the EU, Dublin and Luxembourg remain the most popular post-Brexit EU destinations for establishing new hubs or relocating offices. Paris, however, has seen the largest volume of people relocating.

"While the majority of operational moves were made well ahead of the 2020 Brexit deadline — and before the pandemic — travel restrictions over the last two years have challenged the practicalities of relocation," said Fidelma Clarke, EY Ireland's financial services Brexit chief.

"Depending on the trajectory of the Omicron variant and its impact on international travel in the short term, moves that were delayed should pick up over the coming year, not least due to regulatory requirements to have senior financial services employees in situ in the firms they lead," she said.

"Many financial services firms are still far from being fully 'post-Brexit'," Ms Clarke said.

"The memorandum of understanding for the sector between the EU and UK remains unsigned, and there is not yet a definitive outcome on equivalence. While the EU has proposed an extension to temporary equivalence for UK-based clearing beyond June 2022, it is uncertain how long this will be for. And, although the EU has taken a pragmatic stance so far, there is no doubt that it plans to implement a long-term post-Brexit strategy. With such ongoing uncertainty, the risk of fragmented markets remains, which is inefficient and costly for all participants, and could ultimately harm the global competitiveness of both markets," she said.

"Just one year on from the Brexit deal, the UK must remain focused on its positioning as a leading global financial hub, while the rest of the EU will continue to build up their domestic capital markets. This competitive dynamic between markets will play out for many years to come and will, ultimately, drive better outcomes and a more transparent European financial services market," said EY Ireland Brexit chief, Simon MacAllister.