Decision Support Service: Meaningful careers in essential new public service

Next year, the State will launch an essential new service for all adults who need support exercising their right to make decisions.

This may include people with an intellectual disability, mental illness or acquired brain injury, as well as people with neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia.

This new service, called the Decision Support Service (DSS), has been provided for under the Assisted Decision Making (Capacity) Act 2015 — a significant piece of reforming human rights legislation which abolishes the present wards of court system and establishes a modern statutory framework for supported decision-making.

The new framework will help to ensure that people are supported with decisions about their personal welfare, property, affairs, and finances in a way that respects their individual will and preferences.

Estimates suggest that there could be as many as 200,000 people living in Ireland who have difficulties with decision-making capacity — and who may become users of the DSS.

Any one of us could have difficulties with decision-making at a future point in our lives and the 2015 Act also provides tools for all adults to plan ahead by way of an enduring power of attorney and an advanced healthcare directive.

Recent research carried out by the DSS to forecast demand for the new service showed that 1 in 20 of the population may require access to it at some point in their lives. An estimated 7,408 individuals are expected to access the DSS in its first year of service, rising to 7,942 in 2026.

A reasonable estimate for the first six months of operations (July to December 2022) would be 5,556 decision-support arrangements, according to the report.

The Director of the Decision Support Service, Áine Flynn, said: “At different times in our lives, we all need to make decisions.

“We make important decisions about our finances, property, employment, accommodation, healthcare, and social supports. Some people — due to various factors or circumstances — may struggle with this due to compromised health or other issues and may require formal, regulated supports.

“All stakeholders are currently working to a plan that will see the 2015 Act fully commenced and the operationalisation of the DSS in mid-2022. These goals are essential to the State’s compliance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ratified by Ireland in 2018.

“Among the beneficiaries of the new system will be all current adult wards of court,” added Ms Flynn. “Almost 2,000 people have been made wards of courts since the Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Act 2015 was enacted.

“All adult wards will have their cases reviewed by the wardship court and must transition out of wardship within three years of commencement. Where appropriate these adults will be able to move to one of the structured supports provided under the new Act.

“The DSS has particular duties to promote and provide guidance in relation to the new framework. We will also be responsible for the registration and supervision of decision support arrangements and the investigation of complaints.

“The vision for the DSS is one of a rights-based, person-centred, public-facing service. We are currently designing and developing a system which will facilitate interaction with the DSS across a digital platform.”

As part of ongoing preparations towards delivering this vital service, the DSS is launching a major recruitment campaign to fill a number of important positions over the coming weeks and months.

