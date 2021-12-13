Shares in travel and hospitality slide on Johnson's  'tidal wave of Omicron' warning 

Shares in Aer Lingus-owner IAG, Ryanair, as well as Europe's largest travel firm TUI, and Britain's largest pubs chain JD Wetherspoon, fell by as much as 5.5% as the threat of new lockdowns after Christmas returned to spook investors.

Travel and hospitality firms across Europe were the worst hit after Boris Johnson warned on Sunday night that the threat of the Covid variant was growing.

"No one should be in any doubt, there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming," the British prime minister said.

Investors were spooked by the prospects that Britain and other countries in Europe would return to some form of restrictions after Christmas, to protect health services and hospitals from potentially being overwhelmed. Britain set a a new target to offer vaccine boosters to all adults by the end of December.

Companies that have taken the brunt of the Covid-19 crisis in the past year were again hit hard on Monday.

Shares in IAG -- which owns Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, and Vueling -- fell 5.5% to value the international airline at £6.4bn (€7.5bn) in London. The shares are now trading below the levels of last December.

Ryanair shares fell 4% to value the company at €16.2bn -- and its shares are trading close to levels of last February. And TUI shares fell 2.5% to value Europe's largest travel firm at €4bn.

Separately, pubs group JD Wetherspoon warned that new British government restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron could lead to a half-yearly loss. Its shares slid 5.5% to levels of a year ago and is valued at £1bn (€1.1bn).

While Wetherspoon has been seeing sales growth across pubs in many towns, places like central London - where remote work and a fall in tourist numbers have hurt patronage - have shown marked declines.

Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin has been an outspoken critic of the British government's handling of the health crisis. In a statement, the company said: "The uncertainty, and the introduction of radical changes of direction by the government, make predictions for sales and profits hazardous." It reported an annual loss of £194.6m in October.

Meanwhile, the CSO said industrial output in the three months to the end of October was 14.3% below the level of the previous three months.