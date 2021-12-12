Focus falls on escalating energy costs this week as G7 warns Russia over Ukraine

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations today warned Russia to de-escalate its activities around Ukraine or face “massive consequences”.

In a joint statement, the ministers said they were “united in our condemnation of Russia’s military build-up and aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine”.

The tension over Ukraine helped push the price of wholesale gas sharply higher again across Europe last week. Gas-powered plants have been increasingly used to power electricity amid the global shortages of energy that have driven the pace of price inflation across the world.

“We call on Russia to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and abide by its international commitments on transparency of military activities,” the ministers said in the statement, which followed meetings in Liverpool hosted by Britain's foreign secretary Liz Truss.

With increasing numbers of troops and military equipment deployed near Ukraine’s border, the US warned for weeks that Russian president Vladimir Putin has drawn up plans for an invasion that could take place in early 2022. President Putin has denied any intention to invade.

The US has told Russia’s leader that his country will face massive economic repercussions if he moves against Ukraine.

While the US administration has not publicly laid out the potential costs to Russia, they could be implemented quickly if necessary, according to a US State Department official.

Presidents Putin and Biden spoke on a two-hour video call last week, in which the Russian leader said he would be prepared for an in-person meeting.

US president Joe Biden speaks as he meets virtually via a secure video conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin from the Situation Room at the White House last Tuesday. Picture: Adam Schultz/The White House via AP

“In the absence of de-escalation and taking the diplomatic path, seems pretty unlikely,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on NBC’s Meet the Press today.

Russia’s deployment of troops and military equipment on Ukraine’s border have pushed revived fears of war to the top of the G7’s agenda.

President Biden yesterday warned Russia of “devastating” economic penalties if it attacks Ukraine, and said that more US and Nato troops would be sent to defend allies.

Separately, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen spoke with her German counterpart on Friday to discuss steps that could “impose severe costs on Russia’s economy” if needed.

Bloomberg and Irish Examiner