Borrowing by the State in 2022 could drop to €10bn

Borrowing by the State could almost halve next year due to the country's improving fiscal position.
Ireland's debt management agency said it plans to issue bonds of between €10bn and €14bn over the course of 2022. This is a significant reduction in the €18.5bn the National Treasury Management Agency (NMTA) issued in bonds this year and the €24bn borrowed in 2020.
The €10bn to €14bn range would be in line with pre-pandemic levels.
"The reduced borrowing range for 2022 reflects Ireland’s improving fiscal position and our long-standing strategy of pre-funding liabilities," NTMA Director of Funding and Debt Management Frank O’Connor said.
"With one of the longest maturity profiles in Europe and lower redemptions over the medium term, we have considerable flexibility in meeting Ireland’s future borrowing requirements."