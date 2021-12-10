'Shopping online doesn't mean you can't support local'

Meta recently launched its #DeserveToBeFound campaign, designed to showcase Irish businesses who use social media to connect with consumers as they gear up for the Christmas shopping season.

Research conducted for Meta earlier this year revealed that Irish shoppers are increasingly using social media to inform purchasing decisions and to communicate with Irish SMEs from which they want to buy.

Almost 50% had purchased a product after seeing it on a Meta app such as Facebook or Instagram.

Oliver Jewell, Meta director of business, Ireland and UK.

“Supporting businesses is at the core of what we do,” explains Oliver Sewell, Meta director of business Ireland and UK.

“Our team works to ensure businesses, big and small across Ireland and UK, get the best possible return from Meta apps to grow. Christmas is a busy time of year as businesses try their hardest to stand out and connect with customers.

"Our teams help businesses reach and engage with those customers through our Meta apps, products and tools.”

After the pandemic hit, it became clear that in order to survive and connect safely with customers, businesses had to accelerate their digital presence.

“Businesses started creating online shop fronts using products like Instagram Shops. With that, people across Ireland started discovering these businesses.”

While businesses work hard to get back on their feet, shopping local has become even more important.

#DeserveToBeFound

“Through this campaign, we hope to encourage people in Ireland to support their favourite Irish businesses during the festive season by sharing them online using the #DeserveToBeFound hashtag and the ‘Support Small Business Sticker’ on Instagram.

“All businesses start with a good idea, and at Meta we believe those good ideas deserve to be found.”

Small business owners are people with passion, drive and creativity, Oliver believes, and the campaign aims to spotlight businesses across the country who have not yet been discovered by potential customers.

“Ninety per cent of people on Instagram follow a business.

If this campaign results in one person discovering and following a new Irish business they love — then we see that as a win.

Oliver points to how consumer preferences and behaviours are evolving faster than ever in the constantly changing economy of today.

“Traditionally, people went online to find things they knew they wanted — if they needed something, they would search for it and buy it.

"Now, people have gone from a utility mindset to a discovery mindset; from intent-based shopping to interest-based shopping.”

Research shows that people use social media for inspiration when it comes to shopping.

'Discovery commerce'

“At Meta, we call this Discovery Commerce — it introduces people to products and brands that align with their tastes, and opens up a world of serendipitous shopping which is happening online more after a year of lockdowns.”

The company’s research shows people are using Meta apps to discover new businesses (37%), brands and products (39%), and nearly half (49%) purchase a product after seeing it on a Meta app like Facebook or Instagram.

People are spending more time online, so businesses need to be online too, he says.

“This was true before the pandemic, but it’s become even more important now. We think this shift to online, social-first shopping is not temporary. Last year, when Covid-19 restrictions were introduced, it resulted in shop closures.

"With that in mind, we launched ‘Shops’ to make it easier for businesses to set up a single online store on Facebook and Instagram.

"Even though we launched last year, we have over 300 million monthly Shops visitors globally and over 1.2 million monthly active Shops globally.”

A lifeline during pandemic

Online sales became a lifeline during the pandemic to help keep many small businesses afloat. In Meta’s latest ‘State of Small Business Report’, businesses who made the pivot to online were reporting increased confidence and sales.

“Half of small Irish businesses surveyed reported making at least 25% of their sales online, even as physical stores were reopening. Our #DeserveToBeFound campaign is an opportunity to remind people that they can still support small Irish businesses while shopping online.

“They have worked incredibly hard to adapt and establish digital storefronts over the past year. These businesses deserve to be found, and they can be found online in a matter of seconds through our platforms no matter where they’re located in the country.”

The campaign videos by broadcaster Blathnaid Treacy, businesswoman Lisa Jordan, and content creator Ciara O’Doherty have each helped create a community of followers on Facebook and Instagram.

Most physical stores now have a digital presence, and Covid accelerated that trend. Picture: Larry Cummins

“They’re extremely passionate about supporting Irish businesses and I know their support means the world to each business that has been involved in this campaign. When you tag a business in a post, story, or if you use the ‘Support Small Business’ sticker on Instagram, you’re giving that business a chance to be discovered and loved by new customers.”

With just a few weeks left in the Christmas shopping rush, Oliver predicts many small businesses making a high number of sales online.

"The pandemic has dramatically accelerated the shift to online retail.

This provides small businesses with a significant opportunity for growth as people can now shop online, from anywhere, at any time.

Though still relatively early days after the re-brand to Meta, Oliver sees it as “a new chapter for the company — the name Meta captures where our company is going and the future we want to help build.

"Our mission hasn’t changed," he says. "We chose Meta because it can mean ‘beyond’, which captures our commitment to building social technologies that take us beyond what digital connection makes possible today.”

Looking to the new year, Oliver believes “we are only at the start of this journey and a lot still has to happen before this vision of the metaverse becomes a reality.”

Hardware needs to be built, infrastructure needs to be transformed and access needs to be improved.

“It will take at least five to 10 years for this vision of the metaverse to come to life. We’re optimistic about the potential of this evolution in social technology and the opportunities it holds for communities, businesses and creators.”