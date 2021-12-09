Energy, fuel and rents push inflation to a 20-year high

Biggest annual jump in prices since 2001
Energy, fuel and rents push inflation to a 20-year high

It is the 13th month in a row that prices have increased, one of the longest string of increases recorded. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 11:23

Irish inflation reached another record high in November as fuel and energy costs soared.

Over the past year, prices have now jumped by 5.3% the largest annual change in prices since June 2001.

Figures from the CSO show that transport costs jumped the most, increasing 16.2%.

Higher rents and mortgage interest repayments and an increase in the cost of electricity, home heating oil and gas contributed to a 12% increase in prices.

Transport increased primarily due to higher prices for diesel, petrol and motor cars and an increase in airfares.

It is the 13th month in a row that prices have increased, one of the longest string of increases recorded.

READ NOW

