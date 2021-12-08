Ibec weighs measures to ease winter energy bills that act as 'tax on households and businesses'

The group expects the cost pressures on businesses from energy price spikes and global supply chain disruptions to alleviate but that the Omicron variant could prolong the crisis
Ibec weighs measures to ease winter energy bills that act as 'tax on households and businesses'

Ibec chief economist Gerard Brady: 'The short-term maintenance of the employment wage subsidy scheme is crucial.'

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 00:05
Eamon Quinn

Ireland's main business group Ibec may examine measures the Government could take to help businesses ride out the winter storm of higher energy bills.

It comes as wholesale energy costs, including European gas and global crude oil prices, jumped on Tuesday, suggesting there will be little let up in the potential of further hikes in retail energy costs for Irish businesses and households this winter. 

In its latest quarterly economic outlook, Ibec said that energy price inflation for power, lighting, and heating will act "as a sort of time-limited tax on households and businesses" over the winter months.

Like many other analyses, Ibec expects the cost pressures bearing down on businesses from energy price spikes and global supply chain disruptions that are evident across the world to alleviate but, nonetheless, that the new Omicron variant has the potential to prolong the crisis for a longer period than once thought.              

Ibec at this time is not specifically calling for Government measures to help insulate businesses from the worst effects of the energy crunch, but is believed to be weighing such a call. 

Meanwhile, the business group wants the Government to reinstate in full the measures under the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) until the full effects of the Omicron variant on multiple businesses can be assessed and the economic threat has passed. 

'Changed circumstances'

Its chief economist Gerard Brady said that Ibec had supported the Government's plans over business supports, such as EWSS, but with the Omicron variant having emerged that "circumstances have changed".

"The short-term maintenance of the EWSS is crucial given that it is well understood, targeted to those with major losses in revenue, and is designed to keep people in contact with their employer," Mr Brady said. 

He added that Ibec has already made the point that the public finances are in good shape to support extending any such measures.

Overall, the report finds that the Irish economy has emerged very strongly from the pandemic this year but warns there are "more significant challenges ahead". 

 "2022 will see structural competitiveness challenges such as labour shortages, the low carbon transition, Brexit, and OECD tax reform dominate our competitiveness landscape," it said. 

Read More

Gas and oil prices jump as Omicron fears ease amid talk of Russia sanctions       
                      

More in this section

Europe Coalition Building Scholz to become German leader of deteriorating economy since September vote
CC FIANNA FAIL Minister writes to companies on examinership that 'offers hope for small firms to start again'
Morrisons supermarket stock Cat food and snacks help drive grocery price inflation in Britain to 17-month high  
#Energy Pricesmeasuresemployment wage subsidy schemeOrganisation: Ibec
<p>The Mandate Union said shopworkers should not put in the firing line by requesting customers to wear masks or to social distance. Picture: iStock</p>

Union reports worrying increase in abuse towards Irish shopworkers

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices