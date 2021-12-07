Union reports worrying increase in abuse towards Irish shopworkers

'We have seen videos of customers verbally abusing workers in recent days'
Union reports worrying increase in abuse towards Irish shopworkers

The Mandate Union said shopworkers should not put in the firing line by requesting customers to wear masks or to social distance. Picture: iStock

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 09:36
Alan Healy

The Mandate Trade Union, which represents 30,000 workers in the retail sector is calling for customers to respect essential frontline workers, including those working in shops in what is the most stressful time of the year.

The union said it has received worrying reports of increased abuse towards shop workers in recent weeks with the prolonged nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent spike in numbers clearly exacerbating the stress levels in what is already a busy period for workers.

"Abuse is not part of the job and it costs nothing to show respect and support to the workers who have kept our shelves full throughout the pandemic," Mandate General Secretary Gerry Light said.

“We are asking customers to have heightened levels of awareness of the difficulties facing shop workers."

Mandate is also renewing its call on employers to adopt a zero-tolerance approach in the application of all health and safety/shop safety guidelines.

“We have seen videos of customers verbally abusing workers in recent days. Employers must do all they can to support their staff when this happens,” said Mr Light.

He also said employers should protect shopworkers and make sure that are not put in the firing line by requesting customers to wear masks or to social distance. 

“Shopworkers have been on the frontline and were the hardest hit cohort during the second and third waves of the virus. There’s no doubt that they have been impacted heavily by this current wave too. The least they deserve is a bit of patience and respect."

More in this section

Sweden's Lack of Electricity Capacity Is Threatening Growth Europe’s thirst for electricity spurs Nordic grid blockade
Merkel Meets With International Economic Institutions Leaders Keep interest rates low despite energy price hikes, IMF urges  
Black Friday Discount. Little interest in Cyber Monday as spending falls
<p>Members of the older generation are dipping into their savings to help their offspring buy their homes — but this in turn is putting up the prices they face in the property market. Picture: Denis Minihane</p>

Eamon Quinn: How the Bank of Mum and Dad is fuelling Irish house prices

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices