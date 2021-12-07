Union reports worrying increase in abuse towards Irish shopworkers

The Mandate Trade Union, which represents 30,000 workers in the retail sector is calling for customers to respect essential frontline workers, including those working in shops in what is the most stressful time of the year.

The union said it has received worrying reports of increased abuse towards shop workers in recent weeks with the prolonged nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent spike in numbers clearly exacerbating the stress levels in what is already a busy period for workers.