Commercial and housing output still below pre-Covid crisis levels

However, CSO figures also suggest that construction and civil engineering are bouncing back
Commercial and housing output still below pre-Covid crisis levels
Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 15:13
Eamon Quinn

Commercial and housing construction have yet to return to their full health since the onset of the pandemic, new CSO figures reveal.  

Output of the industry was still down almost 10% in the third quarter since before the onset of the Covid crisis in 2019, according to the official figures.

The CSO figures show the volume activity of both the residential and non-residential parts of the industry was still lower than the third quarter of 2019, while the third leg of construction — civil engineering — had increased by a significant amount. However, there are signs residential building, in particular, is bouncing back.

The CSO said residential volumes were up almost 24% in the September quarter from the previous quarter, while non-residential and civil engineering also posted volume increases. Overall, construction production was up by 7.5% in the quarter. 

The figures give a glimpse into the heavy hit that construction has taken from the shutdowns and restrictions at building sites since last year. Around 12,000 fewer houses were completed that would otherwise have been built over the last two years, economists estimate.

Read More

Ireland's two-speed economy suggested by new CSO output figures

More in this section

Three combines pour grain into one truck hopper at harvest World food prices climb to 10-year high in November
BoI fined €24.5m for serious IT failures that could have affected millions of customers BoI fined €24.5m for serious IT failures that could have affected millions of customers
Kingspan denies corporate greenwashing in F1 'sponsorship and sustainability' deal Kingspan denies corporate greenwashing in F1 'sponsorship and sustainability' deal
#HousingPropertybuildingconstructionOrganisation: CSO
<p>Ireland, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, and five other countries published a joint statement on Wednesday opposing EU energy market reforms. Picture: iStock</p>

EU countries clash over ways to shield households from energy bill hikes this winter

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices