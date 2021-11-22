Central Bank: Rents and restaurants play outsized role in recent jump in Irish consumer inflation       

Recent energy price hikes are driving up consumer price inflation across Europe but in Ireland, rental costs and higher prices at restaurants and for accommodation are playing an outsized role, a Central Bank study confirms.
In an economic research paper, the Central Bank compares the huge jump in inflation last month and finds that the same "dynamics" of much higher household energy costs are at play in Ireland as they are across the rest of the eurozone.
However, the study highlights the other "stand out" features of Irish inflation in October when the eurozone as a whole posted a rate of 4.1%, Irish consumer prices climbed by 5.1%.
"Unlike in the euro area, services inflation was the largest contributor to overall inflation in Ireland in October, while energy inflation was the second largest," according to the paper by David Byrne and Zivile Zekaite.
"In more detail, increases in rents, up 6.8%, and restaurants and accommodation, up 4.2%, stand out, not only for the scale of the increases, but because these categories together account for almost half of all services spending in the Irish HICP (Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices)," the authors said.
Separately, the Bundesbank has warned that German inflation may spike even higher than previously forecast with a rate just under 6%.
German inflation hit a three-decade high of 4.6% in October, but that was always flagged as a prelude to an even faster surge in November.
The latest data are due next week, a day before the highly anticipated consumer-price report for the eurozone.