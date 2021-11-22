Non-judgement is the gateway to unlocking inclusion in the workplace

In the context of diversity and inclusion, by bringing a non-judgemental approach we create a dynamic where all people feel valued, respected, and understood.
- Status: Your status in an organisation — feeling relevant and included — is important. The desire to be part of a tribe is a basic part of what it is to be human.
- Certainty: We want to try to predict the future, to know what is happening and why. We will survive more easily if we know what to expect from our environment.
- Autonomy: This is our sense of control over events. We have a need to be able to choose for ourselves what we want and what we do. If others try to control us, we react and push back.
- Relatedness: This is defined as how safe we feel with others. We need to belong to a tribe and make sure we do not risk losing that connection. Humans cannot survive long on their own.
- Fairness: How fair do we feel the exchanges between people are? We monitor for fairness pertaining to ourselves but also for fairness to others.
- Maura Dolan is an associate faculty member at the IMI across multiple programmes. She is a leadership coach with more than 18 years’ experience working with C-suite level senior executives and teams. She recently authored the book