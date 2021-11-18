Employers may be liable for Covid outbreaks from 'unofficial' Christmas staff parties

Employers could be liable for outbreaks of Covid-19 at Christmas "unofficial" parties even if they weren't fully aware of the festive events organised by their own staff, a leading Irish employment lawyer has warned.

Patrick Walshe, partner at law firm Philip Lee, said the liability risks are particularly acute this Christmas because of the many grey areas that have risen as some Covid restrictions for hospitality have been re-imposed but most remain in place.

Employers will have to weigh up whether to have unofficial social events this Christmas because "the courts and tribunals are prepared to consider an off-site function as having a connection with the office in certain circumstances".

"It’s inarguable that the employer’s obligation to provide a safe place of work extends to workplace social events – as referred to – and an employer will need to be satisfied that the Christmas party can take place safely," Mr Walshe said.

He said that employers could be liable if the Christmas event has been organised during office hours, was publicised in the office by a social committee, if the employer is paying, and if "in the round", the party could be considered an “official” event.

"If the answer to one, or more, of these questions is yes, then it is prudent for an employer to regard the party as having some form of connection with the office," Mr Walshe said.

"If this can’t, for some reason, be guaranteed, an employer will have to ask themselves if it is worth going ahead with the event – or, at least, worth going ahead with the event in that particular venue," he said.

Mr Walshe said that employers should question whether Christmas parties are appropriate this year.

"Practical difficulties in the hospitality industry are on the front page of newspapers daily and it is by no means impossible that the current, more liberal, regime will be restricted in the run-up to Christmas," Mr Walshe said.

"Even if the status quo remains as it is now, there are definitely dilemmas for employers when planning in-person Christmas parties," he said.

Mr Walshe said: "Venue aside, employers should also ensure, if the party goes ahead, that staff continue to follow the public health rules, especially once drink is taken. There is no harm at all – and, in fact, it is probably essential – to brief staff in advance and, among other things, remind them to follow the rules at all times."