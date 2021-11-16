End in sight for oil price rally, IEA predicts

The tightness in global oil markets that propelled prices to a seven-year high is starting to ease as production recovers in the US and elsewhere, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has said.

Demand growth remains robust, but supply is catching up and changes in oil stockpiles seen in October suggest “the tide might be turning”, according to the IEA’s monthly report.

If the forecast proves to be correct, it would provide a significant relief for harried consumers who are suffering the consequences of price inflation.

“The world oil market remains tight by all measures, but a reprieve from the price rally could be on the horizon,” the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly report.

“Production in the US is ramping up in tandem with stronger oil prices,” it said.

Global oil output increased by 1.4m barrels a day last month, and will add as much again over November and December as the Gulf of Mexico restores supplies halted by Hurricane Ida.

American shale drillers are also taking advantage of higher prices to bolster drilling.

Extra barrels coming onstream

Those extra barrels are coming onstream as the Opec+ alliance continues to revive exports it halted during the pandemic, the agency said.

Crude futures surged above $86 a barrel in London last month on the combination of recovering post-pandemic consumption and a shortfall of natural gas supplies that spurred extra demand for oil.

Prices have since retreated to under $83 as the US contemplates action to bring down fuel costs.

US president Joe Biden has been considering a release from America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve after Opec and its partners rebuffed his calls to restore production more quickly.

The alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has argued it should stick to its gradual approach because demand remains fragile.

Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo has reiterated the group’s stand-point, saying global oil markets are poised to return to surplus from next month.

Even without the deployment of the SPR, America is leading the supply rebound.

The IEA bolstered forecasts for US production in the fourth quarter by 300,000 barrels a day, and for next year by 200,000 a day. American output will climb by 1.1m barrels a day in 2022, accounting for 60% of the growth outside the OPEC+ coalition.

Overall estimates for global supply and demand this year and next were left mostly unchanged.

