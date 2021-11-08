High eurozone inflation temporary, ECB's Philip Lane says

Eurozone inflation will ease next year and remains too weak in the medium term, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane told a Spanish newspaper, repeating the bank's long-standing message that high price growth is temporary.

"We believe that next year bottlenecks will ease and energy prices will decline or stabilise," Lane told El Pais in an interview. "This current period of inflation is very unusual, temporary, and not a sign of a chronic situation."

Sovereign borrowing costs across the euro area held near multi-week lows today after investors scaled back expectations for aggressive interest rate hikes from major central banks in the face of growing inflationary risks.

European Union finance ministers meet today to discuss the surge in consumer prices, its impact on wages and changes they would like made to the bloc's budget rules to support investment and reduce debt.

Inflation rose 4.1% year-on-year last month in the 19 countries sharing the euro, up from 3.4% in September. Ministers are starting to worry that the rise might fuel stronger wage growth, creating an inflationary spiral.

"We always expected inflation numbers to pick up this year, but this has been faster than expected and we see levels we have not seen for a long time," a senior EU official involved in the meeting said. "The 4.1% should generate a discussion."

The October surge was mainly driven by a 23.5% jump in energy prices, which would eventually fall again, though probably not to the levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.

"We should come back to more benign inflation numbers, but the process will be slower than expected and the risk of second-round effects in wage formation is clearly something that needs to be taken seriously and monitored," the official said.

Reuters