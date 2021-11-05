Spending on toys and games in Ireland soars by 58% as Christmas shopping starts early

October spending on toys and gaming spiked by 58% and outlay in family clothing stores rose by 8%, according to credit and debit card data from Bank of Ireland.
While many parents stole a march on the pre-Christmas rush, overall October debit and credit card spending was down slightly by 3% compared with September, with consumers potentially tightening their belts ahead of the festive season.
There was also a major hike in cinema spending up 97% in October as people and a 30% monthly rise on tailoring and clothes alterations as many workers returned to their offices.
Spending on accommodation and car rentals declined by 10% in October.
“Christmas shopping has started early for some, with consumers out early for toys, gaming and clothes, perhaps driven by commentary on supply chain issues," John O’Beirne, Director of Business Banking at Bank of Ireland said.
“As more and more parts of the economy gradually scale back up, future spending patterns will be more focussed on the impending festive season. Consumer spending in retail outlets will be worth analysing, as outlets manage supply chain issues and ensure their shelves are well stocked in the run up to the busy holiday period.”